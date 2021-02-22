BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Four people have been killed in Ibadan, Oyo State in a bloody clash involving the proscribed National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and staff of the dissolved Park Management System (PMS).

It would be recalled that Oyo State High had declared Oyo State Park Management System setup by Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration illegal and urged the state government to hands- off management of the parks.

Sources told LEADERSHIP that the trouble started when members of NURTW stormed the parks and demanded that the park managers hand over motor parks for them to operate.

According to a member of NURTW, Kazeem Ekolo, three members of the union were killed.

“Three of our members were killed and the so-called park managers evacuated their corpses. The governor must be proactive,” he said.

It was gathered that no fewer than four people were shot at Ifeleye market in Ibadan when hoodlums from the Foko area of Ibadan arrived at the area around 7:30 pm and started shooting sporadically.

A resident of Oke Padre, Abass Kareem said, “Those hoodlums came back last night. They shot four people and when the police repelled their attack, they left but returned late at night. The insecurity is getting too tense in Ibadan”.