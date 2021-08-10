No fewer than four people have been reportedly killed in an auto-accident that occurred along Ibadan-Ife road.

Our correspondent gathered that the accident which occurred at Celica area in Egbeda local government area of Oyo State was caused by a fully loaded truck.

It was further learnt that the tragic incident happened in the early hours of Monday when the driver of the truck lost control and rammed into a commercial taxi.

An eye witness, identified as Sunday, explained that the fully loaded truck skidded off the road with the taxi before plunging into a nearby ditch.

He revealed that the taxi was about to enter the road when the truck crashed into it and the passengers.

The witness also explained that there were six people in the taxi at the time of the accident, saying four of the occupants had been confirmed dead.

Federal Road Safety Corps officers and fire fighting officers were seen at the scene of the accident putting out the fire and controlling vehicular traffic.