After four months of his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Dr George Ekpungu has formally assumed office.

Ekpungu was among the board members who were appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 21, 2021, alongside Luqman Muhammad (South South), Anumba Adaeze (South East), Alhaji Kola Adesina (North Central) and Alhaji Yahya Muhammad (North East).

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said the senate recently confirmed the new scribe, which is part of the requirements before he can officially assume office.

Ekpungu, a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and former commissioner in Cross River State, brings to his job vast experience in capital market operations and regulation, anti-money laundering and fraud risk assessment.

Uwujaren also said while welcoming him to the headquarters of the EFCC, the chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa expressed delight that Ekpungu is coming on board at a time of fundamental reforms at the EFCC, noting that the commission, over the last few months, had reviewed and adopted a number of policy documents geared towards improving its efficiency and effectiveness.

He expressed optimism that Ekpungu’s vast experience will further enrich the reform process.