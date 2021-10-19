Four female cyclists, Grace Ayuba, Tawakalt Oyetayo Yekeen, Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye and Mary Sunday who have qualified for the World Cycling Competition set to hold in Roubaix, France, from October 20 to 21, 2021, have departed for France.

The athletes left Nigeria for France on Sunday after a meeting with the new ambassador of France to Nigeria, Madmoiselle Emmanuelle Blatmann.They were accompanied by the President of the Nigerian Cycling Federation, Engineer Giandomenico Massari.

The ambassador just arrived in Nigeria and in isolation, and represented by her deputy, Mr Olivier Chatelias expressed her pride in the women’s achievement and wished them success at the competition.

The occasion marks Nigeria’s first participation in the global competition; with both Nigeria and an Egyptian cyclist representing Africa for the first at the event this year.

The World Cycling Competition is taking place at the Jean Stablinski regional indoor velodrome in Roubaix, France. The third largest city in France, Roubaix has been host to one of cycling’s oldest competitions, the Paris Roubaix, since 1896.