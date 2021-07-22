Four leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their supporters in Khana local government area of Rivers State have dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors include immediate past secretary of Khana local government area, Hon Dumka Philip Rojas; former leader of Khana Legislative Assembly, Hon Lekia Nwanikpo; former supervisor for special duties, Hon Dumbete Obegu and immediate past special adviser to Khana council chairman, Hon Dum Ntor-ue.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, an APC chieftain in the state, Engr Chukwudi Dimkpa, applauded the former PDP leaders for their bold and courageous decision.

Dimkpa assured them of equal opportunities and full integration into the leadership ranks and programmes of the party at all levels.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, immediate past secretary of Khana local government council, Hon Dumka Philip Rojas, said their decision to dump the PDP was as a result of the hostile nature of the present administration in the state.

Rojas further said they are attracted to joining the APC because of the numerous developmental projects and federal appointments allotted to Rivers State, as influenced by the leader of the APC in the state and minister of transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi.