The transition from brick and mortar to online stores has been a long time coming, but the COVID-19 pandemic catapulted it to the forefront of business, requiring shifts we’ve never seen before. As storefronts were shuttered to protect public health, it took a bit of ingenuity combined with technology to continue to meet consumer demand.

SUITABLEE, an online custom men’s tailor, has changed how people shop for suits and thrived during the pandemic.

Powered by AI and providing an unparalleled customer experience via technology, SUITABLEE has revolutionized an industry that traditionally requires multiple fittings and appointments. Founded by two brothers Jean-Sebastien and Jean-Jeremie Siow, SUITABLEE adopted four key processes to successfully flourish amidst COVID-19.

First AI-enabled Custom Suits Company

SUITABLEE offers a state-of-the-art design process directly on their website utilizing body scans and other optimized technologies to create custom garments. “Utilizing these technologies and leveraging different algorithms allows us to understand our customer and deliver a perfectly fitting suit with almost no error,” explains Jean-Sebastien. Compiling customer information and preferences allows SUITABLEE the freedom to create without excess appointments. Free Fabric Samples

“People still want to see and feel the fabrics they are choosing and rightfully so,” says Jean-Jeremie. “A good suit is an investment, and we ensure our clients get exactly what they are looking for.” SUITABLEE offers free fabric samples delivered directly to their clients, which gives them a feel for what they are designing and control over the process. Zoom Consultations

“Custom tailoring will always require a consultation element,” states Jean-Sebastien. “But that doesn’t mean it has to be in person. Zoom has enabled us to provide excellent customer service and consultations without requiring our clients to leave the comfort of their homes. This proved incredibly valuable during the pandemic, and the trend doesn’t seem to be letting up.” A Unique Design Platform

With a user-friendly design tool, personal zoom consultations, and AI-powered technology, SUITABLEE has created a platform that can withstand the shift to online shopping. “From the design process to shipping, SUITABLEE makes it easy to curate a beautiful wardrobe that will last