Over 40 per cent of pregnant women in Jigawa State face the risk of anemia which has been described as a serious challenge that needs quick action.

This was revealed during a one-day high level advocacy and sensitisation meeting with top state policy makers, local government chairmen, civil society organisations and media on implementation of micronutrient programme.

The meeting, which held at Manpower Development Institute Dutse, also reviewed the World Health Organisation reports which estimate that 42 per cent of children less than 5 years of age and 40 per cent of pregnant women worldwide are anemic describing it as serious global public health problem.

In his remarks, the executive secretary state primary healthcare board, Dr. Kabir Ibrahim said, lack of adequate nutrition is the main cause of anemia among women with pregnancy. He said that women in Jigawa State face a lot of challenges with regards to maternal nutrition and that all hands must be on deck to tackle the problem.