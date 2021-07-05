At least five people were on Sunday confirmed dead with several others injured when a tanker fully loaded Liquefied Petroleum Gas lost control and rammed into traders and passers-by around Bode market, Molete Ibadan.

The tanker which was coming from Idi-Arere lost control before swerving into the market and ran into some traders in the market, killing some instantly and injuring others.

Security operatives and men of the Oyo State Fire Service immediately moved to the scene to prevent further fire explosion from the gas tanker.

Eye witness informed our correspondent that the gas tanker coming from Idi Arere axis lost control due to brake failure, thus crushing many traders, a tricycle and a commercial motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Police in Oyo State has confirmed that five persons lost their lives in Bode truck accident.

It stated that no fewer than five persons died when a Gas laden truck rammed into a tricycle at Bode Market Ibadan, while numbers of injured person was yet to be ascertained.

It added that, body of those that lost their lives has been deposited at a morgue, adding that effort to evacuate vehicles involved in the accident is currently ongoing, also, investigation to ascertained identities of the deceased is on.

The state Police Public Relations Officers of Oyo State command, Adewale Osifeso a Deputy Superintendent of Police in a statement made available to pressmen stated that police in a concerted effort with the Fire Service have successfully managed the situation to ensure there’s no fire outbreak.

The Police, however said that the situation was under control and further development will be communicated soon.