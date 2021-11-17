Five persons including a 10-year-old boy were killed yesterday when a Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG) domestic retailing centre located at Ojekunle Street, Ladipo spare parts market exploded.

Residents around Odekunle Street, Papa Ajao, Mushin, Lagos told LEADERSHIP that the shattering bang that followed a gas explosion in the early hours of Tuesday claimed the lives of a gas seller known as Sadiq and four others.

According to residents, who spoke with LEADERSHIP, the explosion occurred as a result of Sadiq, picking a call while filling a gas cylinder.

“We could not recognise Sadiq and the other victims. These are people that are so dear to us. We eat together. They are so nice. We can’t believe they are gone,” they lamented.

Alfa, who is a close friend of Sadiq, told LEADERSHIP that Sadiq was his best friend. “We eat together, hustle together only for me to come this morning and my Sadiq is gone.’’

A tenant that lives opposite the explosion site told LEADERSHIP that she has not recovered from the shock of the explosion.

One of the sons of the landlord of the property, who spoke in anonymity, told LEADERSHIP that he lost people, who are dear to his heart.

“The man who sells gas rented that place over 28 years ago and nothing like this has happened. It is disheartening that people who don’t know what happened are saying what they don’t know. My father owns the space that was rented by the victims of the gas explosion,’’ he said.

The director general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, appealed to all residents in the area to remain calm and be cautious of their surroundings as the responders are working better together to subdue the fire.

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that total casualties recorded were five persons comprising four male adults and one female adult burnt to death.