Senator Bima Muhammad Enagi (Niger South) has disclosed that about five local governments in Niger State are affected by banditry.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, he expressed confidence in the ability of the security agencies to crush the bandits.

According to him, “unfortunately, my state has experienced the worst of the insurgency, about five local governments are experiencing these challenges.

“Women and youths cannot go to the market, young boys cannot go to school, people can no longer to the farms. Fortunately, both the federal and state governments are battling these challenges and I believe it has drastically gone down in Niger State.”

He further stated that “Nigerian security agents can crush and defeat these criminals but, it will take time.

“If you look at developed countries like America, they were in Afghanistan for 20 years yet, immediately they left, the country sank. Ours is worse because we lack basic modern war equipment. If the government can deploy modern equipment, our security agents will gladly end insurgency and banditry in Nigeria.”

He also stated that Nigeria’s debt level is not too bad considering the nation’s population and GDP level.

He said, “The ratio of debt stock is still quite favorable and, it is within the best practice in the world. Anything below 40 per cent is still quite good. I think what we should do is work on our revenue-generating base.”