Regardless of changing world macroeconomic and high price volatility as noticed in 2020 due to Covid-19, Bitcoins are still the most secure and ideal financial investment opportunity. The investors were hesitant to invest in cryptocurrencies after facing economic uncertainties in the past year. The pandemic made them (investors) rethink their investing decisions. However, unlike the traditional fiat currency, Bitcoins are still the most secure investment.

The article probes 5 reasons that make them (bitcoins) such a good investment opportunity. However, along the way, beware of fraudsters by using the Bitcoin Equaliser scam to highlight the swindlers.

Ease of access

ADVERTISEMENT

The implementation of bitcoins to everyday businesses and working models doesn’t ask for any complex alterations. Bitcoins compatible software and applications do not require any complex setups or modifications. You just have to install mobile applications or system software and you’re good to go. Furthermore, this software does not require any additional investments.

Global transfers

The traditional fiat currency transfers across the countries can become quite complex. The transfer processes may require many hours even days. And there are certain costs attached to these complex transactions. This makes the process quite complicated and expensive. The improvements such as PayPal are working to make these standard bank transfers cheaper and more rapid but still, there are certain flaws to this traditional process. ,

Transactions constituting cryptocurrencies’ such as bitcoins, on the other hand, are much swift and there are no hidden charges attached to the process.

Non-Competitive environment

Who thought that a digital currency solely built on mathematical algorithms can tackle and replace fiat. Bitcoin emerged as the compelling alternative to fiat and since then a decline in traditional currencies (fiat) can be noticed. The only way to overcome the gap between different economies is to control the dollar or print more money.

In the case of Bitcoins, the situation is contrasting. It is considered as the only solution that will successfully tackle hyperinflation. Several countries are now turning towards cryptocurrency including Venezuela and Iran. However, among the cryptocurrencies, certain competitive alternatives such as Pi and Ethereum are emerging that are utilizing the same blockchain technology that bitcoins were used in the first place. But the competition in between is much less as compared to the fiat.

One thing is certain: Bitcoin and digital currencies are here to stay.

Anti-inflationary currency

What makes cryptocurrency such as Bitcoins anti-inflationary? The inventor of bitcoins Satoshi Nakamoto designed the cryptocurrency by limiting the total amount to around 21 million. Calling it a conscious decision, this limit makes the cryptocurrency (Bitcoins) effective and inflation resistant. It’s basic economics. It is one of the prime advantages that makes bitcoins have over traditional fiat.

There is no certain limit to produce traditional currency which results in severe economic conditions like hyperinflation. Bitcoins on the other hand constantly retain their value. By this, they are the best alternative possible to tackle the severe economic conditions. And the rate of producing new bitcoins is restricted by halving.

Considerable investment opportunity

From the beginning, investors around the world were quite serious about Bitcoins. In the start, the cryptocurrency attracted mixed opinions and reviews from investors. Many considered it as the ideal opportunity, whereas to many bitcoins were highly volatile and risky assets to invest into.

As time passed, the stability required the investors to rethink their decisions and opinions. Those who considered bitcoins as the short-living opportunity are now execrating their decisions. Financial surveys around the world reviewed the subject of bitcoins on various occasions. According to several business investors and financial analysts, they think of bitcoins as the most secure financial investment with the best ROI (return on investment).

The bottom line:

Above mentioned benefits made the cryptocurrency quite popular and an ideal investment opportunity regardless of its high volatility.