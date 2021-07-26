No fewer than five suspected cultists have been apprehended in connection with the killing of a vigilante, Seun Akinsiku and one Seto Ogunye in Ondo town, Ondo West local government area of Ondo State.

The suspects are Femi Adeoba, popularly known as FM, Ope, Dele, Lasco and Ola.

Confirming their arrest, the Corps Commander, Amotekun Corps in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects were arrested by the joint operation of men of the Nigeria Police, the Civil Defence Corps and the Amotekun Corps.

Adeleye said the killing that occurred in the ancient city at the weekend was as a result of a reprisal attack between two cult groups.

The kingpin, Adeoba, alongside three others allegedly killed the vigilante, Akinsiku in his house at Oke Agunla in Ondo town around 6pm on Friday.

An eye witness said they shot the deceased dead as he was about coming out of his house.

Seun’s father, Mr Gabriel Akinsiku, told LEADERSHIP that the death of his son was a shock to him when he saw his lifeless body on the floor after he was shot.

He said that some people suspected to be cultists forced him out of the house to kill him, adding that Seun had turned over a new leaf since when they swore to the gods of the land in Osemawe’s palace.

Akinsiku described his son as an easy going and caring young man, saying losing him was like half of him is gone.

According to him, both him and the deceased related as friends, not as father and son.

He, however, urged the police to make sure they arrest the perpetrators and give them the necessary punishment.