Popular Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, comedian and recording artist, Sound Sultan, who died on Sunday, July 11, 2021, was a man of many parts.
Here are five things you likely didn’t know about the musical icon:
-
Real name is Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi
-
Born on November 27, 1976 in Jos, Plateau State
-
Hailed from Iseyin, Oyo State
-
In 2009, Sound Sultan married his long-term girlfriend Chichi Morah, now known as Farida Fasasi from the Igbo ethnic group.
-
He was regarded as one of the pacesetters of modern hip hop music in Nigeria.
