Popular Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, comedian and recording artist, Sound Sultan, who died on Sunday, July 11, 2021, was a man of many parts.

Here are five things you likely didn’t know about the musical icon:

Real name is Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi

Born on November 27, 1976 in Jos, Plateau State

Hailed from Iseyin, Oyo State

In 2009, Sound Sultan married his long-term girlfriend Chichi Morah, now known as Farida Fasasi from the Igbo ethnic group.

He was regarded as one of the pacesetters of modern hip hop music in Nigeria.