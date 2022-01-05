Over 500 people including widows and children have benefited from a free medical mission organized by a Non-Governmental Organization(NGO), Abundant Grace Care (AGCare).

The medical outreach featured free health screening, medication, clothing and non-perishable food items were equally given to the beneficiaries.

This, it said, was part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities(CSR) initiative aimed at impacting the lives of the people.

Speaking at the 3rd edition of UWAOMA, co-founder and Trustee of AGCare Foundation, Chukwuka Monye, noted that, “ours is a commitment towards ensuring that everyone, regardless of their socio-economic status, lives well. We want to improve the quality of life of the underserved and ensure they have great memories.

“UWAOMAis just one in our series of outreach programs, through which we demonstrate being our brother’s keeper.

I wish everyone a prosperous 2022. God Bless Us, God Bless Delta State and God Bless Nigeria.”

UWAOMA 2021 Outreach was organised in partnership with Comforters Companion, United States, other humanitarian organisations and well-meaning individuals.

AGCare Foundation is dedicated to creating, supporting, and improving opportunities in healthcare, education and socio-economic development in Nigeria, especially, for the vulnerable.

