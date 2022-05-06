Atleast six Boko Haram/Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists have been killed by Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted for Nigerian soldiers by the terrorists in Borno State, military sources revealed.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the insurgents met their waterloo while returning from a looting mission around Nguma village in Biu local government area of the state.

An intelligence information obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the LakeChad through military sources, said that the terrorists in three guntrucks and one motorcycle were returning from the axis between Sabongari and Multe when one of its vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, ran over the IED.

The military sources said that the self-inflicted destruction consumed six of the terrorists while others suffered severe injuries.

“Consequently, angered by the incident, the terrorists vented their anger and eliminated a herder, his wife and son,” the sources said.

The sources added that the terrorists later picked up the dead bodies of their deceased Mujahedeens and left the scene.