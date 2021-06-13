A ghastly motor accident involving a Peugeot 406 and a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Zamafara State Ministry of Justice has killed six persons while 10 others sustained injuries in Bauchi State.

The fatal accident occurred on Saturday involving the two vehicles at Gumero village along Bauchi – Kano road in Ganjuwa local government area of Bauchi State.

Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) Yusuf Abdullahi, said that the crash involving a Peugeot 406 car with registration number KNT503JF collided with the Toyota HIACE bus, killing six of the victims on the spot.

“The crash happened between a PEUGEOT 406 car and a TOYOTA HIACE bus belonging to Zamfara state Ministry of Justice in Gumero village, 15 kilometres away from Kafin Madaki, headquarters of Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

“After the crash, six people died immediately among whom are four male, one female and one male child.

“Among the ten people who were injured are one male, six females, two male children and a female child,” he said.

He said both the survivors and the deceased were rushed to Kafin Madaki and Ningi General Hospitals where confirmation of death and treatment was carried out.

Abdullahi said the cause of the accident as established by the FRSC was “excessive speeding by the drivers as well as wrongful overtaking.”

He lamented the inability of road users particularly drivers to comply with driving rules.

