By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna State government said six persons have been killed in isolated banditry incidents in Igabi and Kauru local government areas of the state.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the state government said security agencies in Igabi local government area reported that armed bandits barricaded the Birnin Yero-Tami road, and killed one Hussaini Suleiman Dari and injured Dahiru Saidu who is now receiving treatment in a hospital.

Aruwan explained further that at Gwada village, Igabi local government area, an attack by gunmen left two persons, Yahuza Sale and Garba Sule, dead.

The statement revealed that in another incident armed bandits invaded Ungwan Kure, and killed two residents, Mohammed Sani Suleiman and Yahuza Sale.

“Similarly, armed bandits attacked Amawan Dadi Rugan Jauru settlements in Kauru local government area. One resident known simply as ‘Likita’ was shot dead. Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished those injured citizens a quick recovery,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Aruwan said air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over locations spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas.

He said locations covered included Sabon Birni, Maidaro, Ngade Allah, Kuduru, Damari, Dogon Dawa, Kidandan, Galadimawa, Rikau, Yadi and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

“Active bandit settlements with herds of cattle were spotted at Yadi in Giwa local government area, which were duly engaged. Ground troops reported a calm situation at Dogon Dawa and Sabon Birni”, he said.

Aruwan noted that in another mission, air cover was provided for ground troops along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road and adjoining settlements: “The troops reported a calm situation, which was confirmed from thorough scans by the crew.

Areas covered in the third mission were Kajuru, Kachia, Zonkwa, Manchok, Zangon Kataf and adjoining settlements. While herds of cattle were sighted west of Kachia, and at Zangon Kataf, no bandits’ activities were observed.”

The statement said Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the operational feedback with thanks, and commended the crews for their consistent efforts and broad scope of operations.