Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday raised the alarm over the rising cases of the deadly variant of COVID-19 in the state, saying the state is presently recording an average of 6 deaths daily in the one last one week.

Governor Sanwo-Olu pointed out that Lagos State started experiencing an increase in the number of daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 with the positivity rate going from 1.1 per cent at the end of June 2021 to seven per cent at the end of July 2021.

He said as at August 1, 2021, the positivity rate in Lagos was 8.9 per cent with about 30 deaths recorded since the beginning of the third wave.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor who revealed this while giving an update on the management of the pandemic in the state at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu described the rising cases of the pandemic as an 8-fold increase over the recorded figure a month ago.

He explained that the development has resulted in 4,300 confirmed cases in July alone and 352 admissions into the state’s isolation facilities.

“Epidemiology Update From the beginning of the outbreak in February 2020 to date, Lagos State has recorded a total of 64,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of this number, 56,336 have recovered in the community, 2,755 are currently being managed actively in the community. Over the course of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, about 5,029 patients have been admitted into our various COVID-19 care centres in Lagos.

We have, sadly, recorded 390 fatalities in Lagos State, 30 of which have taken place in this current 3rd wave of the pandemic. Essentially, we have recorded on average 6 deaths per day since last week, ” he said.

The governor said that the state government has launched a home-based program, driven by EKOTELEMED call center service, explaining that the home-based program works by delivering care packs to symptomatic Covid-19 patients – those who do not require admission in a treatment facility – in the comfort of their homes, and making specialist care available over the phone.

The governor, however urged the residents to observe the non-pharmaceutical interventions of mandatory face masks and physical distancing in public places, regular hand washing, and avoidance of all non-essential movement, saying they must continue to take those measures seriously.