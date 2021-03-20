ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin |

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the purchase of agricultural inputs for the 2021 farming season.

The agricultural inputs which include fertilizers, seedlings will be subsidized at a rate of 50 percent for the farmers in the state.

A statement signed by Technical Assistant to the state governor on agriculture, Abdulquawiy Olododo said that no fewer than 6000 farmers will benefit from the scheme.

The statement reads in part:”Executive Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has further constituted the committees that would handle the input distribution for farmers across the State. The committee members include; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture (Chairman), Technical Assistant on Agriculture (Alternate Chairman)and Ag. MD Agricultural Development Project (ADP).

“Others are; Director Agricultural Services, Ministry of Agriculture,Director Engineering Services, Ministry of Agriculture,Director Planning Research and Statistics, Ministry of Agriculture, Fadama Coordinator and Head of ICT/Technical, Agro Mall (Secretary).

“The committee will be engaging various stakeholders across the agricultural sector of the state, including various associations and cooperatives, on the distribution modalities of the farm inputs.”