No fewer than 600,000 children between three months and five years of age in 11 local government areas of Kwara State are to receive free malaria care.

The scheme is part of the benefits of the multi-million naira counterpart funding by Kwara State government, to access various basic healthcare programmes for the people of the state.

“In recognition of the various health care interventions in the State under this administration and specifically for sustaining the funding of the state’s Malaria Elimination Programme, the state government this weekend recieved anti-Malaria commodities worth over N344 million,” the state commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Rssaq, disclosed.

He said the commodities were recieved preparatory to the forthcoming house-to-house distribution of anti-malaria medications under the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention programme to be undertaken in 11 local government areas of the state.

“This booster, through the National Malaria Elimination Programme in conjunction with Global Fund, is aimed at positioning the State Based Malaria Elimination Programme to reach all eligible children in the Chemoprevention exercise along with 19 other states of the federation,” he added.

The commissioner assured Kwarans that many more strategies shall be rolled out to ensure that the state enjoys optimal healthcare, especially in its new status as a sub-recipient for malaria grant.

Rasaq added that additional arrangements to involve more stakeholders were already in top gear, which will also ensure that the drugs reach the target groups in the communities.