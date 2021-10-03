The leader of the Fulani Miyetti Allah Amalgamated Union in Bauchi State, Alhaji Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmad, has noted with concern that the Fulani tribe remained in bondage with 61 years of the country’s independence.

According to him, for all these years of the ‘so-called’ independence, there wasn’t any transformational, infrastructure or economic package under the successive Nigerian governments tailored to meet the socio-economic or political milieu of the Fulani tribe.

He said despite the unprecedented revenues from the Fulani, there was nothing they can today show in terms of democracy dividends.

Alhaji Sadiq Ibrahim added that even the RUGA programme being canvassed by the Buhari-led administration could hardly come to fruition, taking into cognizance the wheels of retardation being mounted by some southern state government.

He wondered how the Fulani have been subjected to all forms of maltreatment in their fatherland, and deprived of their means of livelihood such as grazing lands, free movement across the length and breadth of the country as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.

“If the government is ready to uplift the living standard of the Fulani tribe as it has been doing to their other fellow Nigerians, it should involve their leaders or the organizations under which they operate or facilitate their livelihood,” he said.

He recalled that since the attainment of Nigeria’s independence in 1960, the Fulani tribe had been looked upon with disdain, depriving them of their means of livelihood, maiming and killing.