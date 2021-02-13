By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The 18-hole golf course of TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club (TYB-IGRCC) came alive this morning as the Inaugural GolfSixes Nigeria 2021 tournament tees off.

The captain of TY Buratai Golf resort and Country club, Brigadier General Adekunle Ariyibi, represented by the vice-captain of the club, Brigadier General G.G. Shipi, teed off the historic two-day event featuring veteran golfers and several others that make up the field of 64 players swing for various prizes at stake.

The competition, which is for players aged 55 and above, field veteran golfers consisting of prominent Nigerians, members of the diplomatic corps and former captains of golf clubs.

The 64 players are placed in 16 teams and involved in match-play with a winner emerge after every six holes of play and the winners advance to the final on Sunday where other entertaining activities such as the Valentine Day Special, presentation of trophies and an evening of music would climax the event.

The notable participants are D.A. Lubo, D.D. Ahmadu, C.D Dola, D.G. Albehu, K.G Lar, A.A. Jekekenu, J.F. Adeleke, Jide Atta, Joyce Barbar, Flora Pearse, May Nwoye, Chinyere Onuoha and Aladum Eze.

Others are former Group Managing Director (GMD) of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Mike Okpere; director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Ambassador Adamu Emozozo, Ambassador Hassan Mohammed, immediate-past captain of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Ahmed Oseni; Eric Angaye, Ba Nathus, Victor Garba, S.S. Okwokei and so on.