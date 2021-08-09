Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation Path-initiative (FEYReP) a pet project of Akwa Ibom State first lady, Mrs Martha Udom Emmanuel, said it has facilitated the arrest of seven (fathers) for alleged rape and defilement of their daughters in the state.

Dr. Martha Emmanuel, who disclosed this weekend in her office during an interaction with newsmen in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital expressed worry over the disturbing cases of sodomy in the state.

She explained that her organisation would ensure that the perpetrators were convicted in no distant time.

The first lady added that FEYRep is in partnership with the judiciary, police and the International Federation of Female Lawyers, FIDA, saying that she had mandated her staff to post on the internet the identities of rape convicts in the state for ‘shaming purpose’ in order to deter intending rapists from the act.

Her words, “We have about seven fathers in the police cell awaiting trial for defiling their daughters. These issues trouble my heart a lot and I can assure you that Justice must be done.