BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Seven travellers kidnapped last Tuesday along Ibokun/Osogbo road in Osun State have regained freedom from their abductors.

A release made available to newsmen by the Osun State Police Command through their spokesperson Mrs Yemisi Opalola on Saturday stated that the victims were released due to pressure mounted on the kidnappers by the police and other security operatives.

Recall that the commuters were kidnapped at about 7:30 pm around Ajebandele/Oja tuntun axis of Osogbo/Ibokun road on Tuesday by gunmen who killed the driver and wounded two others.

Opalola said the victims will soon be reunited with their families adding that the police command would ensure that future occurrence would be prevented.

“The Commissioner of Police appeals to the good citizens of the state to collaborate with the police to get rid of all criminal elements from the state, while assuring the members of the public and commuters of their safety as security measures have been put in place to curb future occurrence” Opalola said.