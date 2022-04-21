Atleast 72 Boko Haram/Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) fighters have surrendered to the Nigerian Military in Dikwa local government area of Borno State.

According to an intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, the the terrorists were recieved by the troops of Operation Hadin Kai after they voluntarily surrendered on Wednesday.

The source said the suspects claimed to be tired of their current situation of hunger and unending bombardments of their hideouts which left them with no choice than to escape from their group and surrender to the Army as a mark of repentance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of them claimed that they are farmers that were trapped in the enclaves of the terrorists and were happy that they made it out,” the source explained.

The military Intelligence source said the surrendered terrorists would be carefully profiled before undergoing rehabilitation processes.