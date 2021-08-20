ADVERTISEMENT

United Nations (UN) has said that over 8.7 million Nigerians require urgent humanitarian assistance across the northern region of the country.

United Nations Resident Coordinator of Nigeria, Edward Kallon, made this known during the ceremony to mark the 2021 World Humanitarian Day with the theme ‘Building Resilience To Climate Change Through Humanitarian Development Peace Nexus and Localization Framework’ in Abuja yesterday.

The event to commemorate WHD 2021 was organised by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

Kallon also revealed that about $1.01 billion would be needed to meet the humanitarian response in the northern region of the country in 2021, while calling for peace in the region.

“About 8.7 million people in the Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states need humanitarian assistance in 2021, requiring a total of US$ 1.01 billion. In addition, 1.4 million people are displaced in northwest Nigeria and over 1 million in north-central that equally need humanitarian assistance. The ongoing conflict continues to be the main driver of humanitarian needs in north-east Nigeria with the following challenges” he said.

The Vice President Prof Yemi Osibanjo, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba commended the efforts of the humanitarian minister and stakeholders while assuring the federal government’s assistance in creating good policies and funding for humanitarian purposes throughout the country.

“President Mohammed Buhari’s plan for tackling climate by focusing the actions of humanitarian and development agencies on the vulnerable populations directly affected by these changing climes and the ensuing instability across the nation.

“Through the promotion of local action and a home-grown approach to humanitarian intervention, development, disaster management, and peace-building, the Framework thus shows our commitment as a nation towards a sustainable future through the strengthening of local agencies, systems, and building a knowledge base,” he said.

According to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, who launched the Operational Peace Frameworks for NGOs said it would aid humanitarian response that is locally driven and to foster development throughout the country.

“The National Humanitarian-Development-Peace Framework answers the coherence question and envisions stronger collaboration and coordination among actors from the fields of development cooperation, humanitarian action, and peacebuilding. Considering the gaps, we face due to different programming goals and mandates, this framework will provide a more integrated, effective, and efficient methodology for the aid sector to support the development and peace objectives of Nigeria.

“Improving the quality of living standards for communities (Taking cognisance of vulnerable persons and other persons of concern,” she said.