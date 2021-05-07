By Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri

Eight attackers were on Thursday night gunned down by a joint team of security personnel when they tried to attack the Orlu Divisional Police Headquarters.

This is even as seven vehicles were recovered from the gunmen.

Meanwhile, a new Police Commissioner for Imo State, Abutu Yaro, has just assumed office as the 38th Commissioner of Police in the state.

Already he has warned that under his watch, the police will resist further killings and attacks on Police formations even as he has assured of security of lives and properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP gathered that the gunmen had arrived in the night and started shooting but they were immediately repelled by the joint security team.

A resident of the area, who pleaded for anonymity, said no resident slept throughout the night following the sustained gunshots that lasted hours.