A total of 80 aspirants have been screened ahead of APC’s primary for local government chairmanship, slated for tomorrow Monday.

LEADERSHIP Sunday, gathered that 81 aspirants purchased nomination forms while 80 presented themselves to be screened by the committee headed by Hon. Philip Dada.

The screening followed by the councillorship primary today and chairmanship primary tomorrow, are preparations ahead of the October 6, 2021 council elections in Nasarawa State.

The only local government that presented a consensus candidate is Obi, whose candidate was also screened.

A breakdown of the aspirants showed that Doma local government has 19 aspirants out of which one is a female.

Other Local Governments with the highest number of aspirants are Akwanga and Keffi having eight each, while Nasarawa Eggon and Lafia have seven aspirants each.

Karu has six aspirants while Keana and Awe have five each. Nasarawa and Wamba have four aspirants each.

Toto has five aspirants but 4 were screened as one did not show up for the exercise and

Of the 80 aspirants, two are females, one each from Doma and Nasarawa Eggon.

The chairman of the committee, Philip Dada applauded all the aspirants for exhibiting maturity and good conduct during the exercise.