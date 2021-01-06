ADVERTISEMENT

BY BUKOLA IDOWU, Lagos

A new study has revealed that automation of businesses is expected to reduce global jobs by 85 million as more businesses are set to rapidly digitalise work processes while robot revolution is expected to create 97 million new jobs.

This was highlighted in the latest World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report. The third edition of the report which maps the jobs and skills of the future, tracks the pace of change based on surveys of business leaders and human resource strategists from around the world.

The article on the jobs of tomorrow by Saadia Zahidi, notes that the workforce is automating faster than expected creating double disruption with the Covid-19 triggered recession, a situation that would displace 85 million jobs in the next five years.

According to him, “Companies’ adoption of technology will transform tasks, jobs, and skills by 2025. Some 43 percent of businesses surveyed indicate that they are set to reduce their workforce because of technology integration, 41 percent plan to expand their use of contractors for task-specialised work, and 34 percent plan to expand their workforce as a result of technology integration. Five years from now, employers will divide work between humans and machines roughly equally.”

The increased adoption of technology and the robot revolution is also expected to create 97 million new jobs, according to the report. “As the economy and job markets evolve, new roles will emerge across the care economy in technology fields (such as artificial intelligence—AI) and in content creation careers (such as social media management and content writing).

“The emerging professions reflect the greater demand for green economy jobs; roles at the forefront of the data and AI economy; and new roles in engineering, cloud computing, and product development. The up-and-coming jobs highlight the continuing importance of human interaction in the new economy through roles in the care economy; in marketing, sales, and content production; and in roles that depend on the ability to work with different types of people from different backgrounds,” Zahidi pointed out.

In 2025, he said, analytical thinking, creativity, and flexibility will be among the most sought-after skills, even as, employers see critical thinking, analysis, and problem solving as growing in importance in the coming years, although these have consistently been cited in previous editions of the survey.

Stressing that, newly emerging this year are skills in self-management, such as active learning, resilience, stress tolerance, and flexibility, he added that, the data available through metrics partnerships with LinkedIn and Coursera allowed them to track with unprecedented granularity the types of specialized skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow.

“The most competitive businesses will focus on upgrading their workers’ skills. For workers set to remain in their roles over the next five years, nearly half will need retraining for their core skills. The survey also found that the public sector needs to provide stronger support for reskilling and upskilling of at-risk or displaced workers.

“Currently, only 21 percent of businesses report being able to make use of public funds to support their employees through retraining initiatives. The public sector must provide incentives for investment in the markets and jobs of tomorrow, offer stronger safety nets for displaced workers during job transitions, and tackle long-delayed improvements of education and training systems,” he pointed out in the report.

According to him, “Some 84 percent of employers are set to rapidly digitalize work processes, including a significant expansion of remote working. Employers say there is the potential to move 44 percent of their workforce to operate remotely. However, 78 percent of business leaders expect some negative impact on worker productivity, and many businesses are taking steps to help their employees adapt.”