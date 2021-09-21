Nine persons were reportedly killed in an accident that occurred in the early hour of Tuesday along Sakponba road by Ogbelaka junction in Benin City, Edo State.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred whe a truck carrying sand and two minibuses conveying passengers from the Ring road axis to Upper Sokponba, collided.

It was gathered that the truck while trying to overtake another truck lost control and went on head-on collision with the two buses.

Men of the Edo State Police Command and the vigilante group were spotted at the scene of the accident trying to restore normalcy to the area.

It was gathered that the dead commuters have been deposited in the mortuary, while survivors with severe injuries were taken to the Intensive Care Unit of the Edo Specialist Hospital in Benin City.

Many persons trying to get to their offices and places of work were stranded owing to traffic gridlock occasioned by the accident, hence they resorted to trekking to their various destinations.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kontongs Bello, however, confirmed that only four persons lost their lives to the accident, whilst several others sustained various degrees of injuries and are now receiving treatment.

He also said that the driver of the truck has been arrested.