Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule has disclosed that nine suspects have been arrested over the recent assassination of the state’s chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Phillip Tatari Shekwo.

Governor Sule made the disclosure when executives of the Trade Union Congress, (TUC) paid him a courtesy call in Government House, in Lafia.

He said the arrests followed a combined military operation carried out after the incident, adding that the suspects were being interrogated by the police.

“For the past four days, the combined military operations have been trailing the routes where they believe those who killed our chairman followed. I am happy to inform you that nine persons have been arrested and are being interrogated in connection to the killing of our

chairman,” he added.

Governor Sule further stated

that a combined military operation killed three people in connection to the killing at the Loko development area of the state, adding that four AK-47 rifles were also recovered.

“More importantly, around 3 am this morning, the combined operations followed some of these people around Loko and they killed three of them, after killing them, they recovered

four AK47 rifles from them, we are hoping and praying that it is the same people who carried out this exercise”.

“We have always said that security is never too expensive for us unless we don’t have the resources but if we have the resources, we will put in all our resources to make sure that we protect the lives and property of our people and will continue to do that,” Governor Sule concluded.