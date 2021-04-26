By PATRICK OCHOGA |

Tragedy struck at the weekend in Edo State as nine of the ten guests travelling for a wedding at Ewato in Esan South East local government area of Edo State are believed to have died after their vehicle collided with a truck, laden with cement believed to be going to the Eastern part of Nigeria.

The accident happened at Ekpon junction along the busy Agbor-Ewohimi Road in Igueben local government area.

The body of the deceased passengers, were said to have been taken to the mortuary while the only survivor, a young boy of about 15 years is said now to be in the intensive care in the hospital. Most of the deceased were said to have hailed from Ewato.

Meanwhile as a result of the tragedy, angry youths in Ewato yesterday reportedly set ablaze the truck whose driver was said to have escaped immediately the accident happened to avoid being lynched.

But the Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Henry Benamaisa while confirming the accident, said five persons died on the spot while others were rushed to the hospital and attributed the accident to over speeding and loss of control.

He said five persons died on the spot and three persons were unconscious and taken to the hospital, two persons survived without injury but we are going to the hospital as at today to find out the state of the three taken there unconscious.

“From report, the accident was as a result of excessive speed and loss of control. The sienna was trying to dodge something and left his own lane to the other and then went under the truck.

“The two of them were on top speed otherwise one of them would have been able to control his vehicle effectively. We are expecting update on the situation”