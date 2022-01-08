The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has disclosed that more than 90 shops and stalls were affected by a fire outbreak which gutted Nguru market in the state on Saturday morning.

The Agency on its official Facebook page said, “on a sad note, today 8th Jan 2022 we received the news of fire outbreak at Nguru Market affecting over 90 shops and stalls.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Nguru Marketers and Nguru Community over the incident. This is a tragedy coming at a trying moment.

“We pray that God in His merciful ways will replenish their loss.”

No life was reported to have been lost, but affected tradera are busy counting their losses after the fire was successfully put off.

