By Ejike Ejike, Abuja |

The Ministry of Police Affairs has revealed that about 9, 694 pioneer special constables, who graduated for community policing programme, are set for deployment.

A statement by the acting director/head press and public relations unit, Odutayo Oluseyi, yesterday, stated that the constables were ready to be deployed to their various communities to bring police activities closer to the people.

He further explained that they graduated in 13 different training centres across the country simultaneously recently.

According to him, they were trained in basic police duties, concepts of rule of law, police-community relations, intelligence gathering, neighbourhood policing, basic knowledge of human rights and consequences of abuse of office in a democratic setting, amongst others.

According to the statement, while speaking at the passing out parade for the pioneer set from Zamfara State at the Police College, Kaduna, the minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, said, “What we are witnessing today forms the nucleus of community policing initiative and the reform agenda of Mr. President.

“Community policing in Nigeria is one of the dynamic innovations aimed at bringing policing closer to the people through their participation to effectively curb crime and criminality.

“The knowledge they (constables) have acquired on the need for respect of human rights in a democratic setting will be of immense benefits in the discharge of their duties to forestall such infractions, which led to recent #EndSARS protest in the country.”

The statement also noted that the commandant, Police College Kaduna, CP Abdulkarim Dauda had said that the passing out of the special constabulary at the Police College is historic and implored them to operate professionally, gallantly, courageously and to live above board in the discharge of their responsibilities while shunning all forms of corruption and its tendencies.