Unicaf University Zambia, one of the campuses of the pan-African Unicaf University Network, has celebrated the graduation of 463 students from 62 different countries, who have successfully completed their degree programmes online and without any disruptions caused by pandemic restrictions.

According to a statement by the institution, among the graduates were 94 professionals from Nigeria, who were awarded the following degree titles: Master in Education, Master of Laws (LLM), Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Healthcare Management, Master of Science in Managerial Psychology, and Master of Science in Web Design and Development.

Speaking at the virtual ceremony, which was presented internationally through the Unicaf University social media, Honourable Felix Mutati, Minister of Technology and Science of the Republic of Zambia, said that the future of the world is grounded in technology.

“Unicaf University,” he stated, “has demonstrated that it is poised to greatly contribute to the digital transformation, through the adoption and application of science, technology, and innovation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chancellor of Unicaf University Zambia, Professor Mpazi Sinjela, congratulated the graduates and underlined the importance of lifelong learning.

“The solutions to national and global problems are to be discovered in continuous study, research and application of the acquired knowledge,” the chancellor said.

Also, addressing the graduates and their families, the Vice Chancellor, Dr Christine Phiri Mushibwe, said: “Unicaf University predicted the change of the wind and embraced technology to change the way of teaching and learning long before the pandemic. Whilst others are still adopting and adapting to the new situation, forced into change by the 4th Industrial Revolution and the pandemic, ours is a well-established course, paved by choice and not just necessity.”

The Vice Chancellor Federal of Unicaf University, Dr Kevin Andrews, announced that Unicaf University at the Federal level has signed the UN Sustainable Development Goals Accord, and will focus on the provision of quality education, fostering decent work opportunities and economic growth, and reducing inequalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Andrews said that the University was a finalist in the UN-sponsored Green Gown International Awards as ‘Sustainability Institution of the Year 2021’and has gained membership of the Advance HE, the single agency of the Higher Education sector for the promotion of equality, diversity, excellence in teaching and learning, and best practice in University leadership and governance.

Unicaf University is the only African University member of Advance HE, which is a demonstrable seal of quality.

Representing international graduating students at the ceremony, Solomon Okhifoh, from Nigeria thanked the University’s distinguished academics for their continuous support and guidance, and fellow students from across the globe for their beneficial sharing of knowledge and insight, which made the learning journey even more interesting.

Mr Okhifoh said that Unicaf University can further develop Africa’s potential, and help Africans take their rightful place in the world.

He added: “The high quality of education we have received has prepared us to become the kind of efficient and effective managers of people and resources that Africa has long awaited.”

He, therefore, called upon his fellow graduates to adhere to the values they were taught and show the world that they are the products of a great University.