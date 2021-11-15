A total of 96 lives were lost to road accidents in Kwara State in September and October 2021.

A total of 72 road crashes were also recorded in the state during the period under review

The state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Jonathan Owoade, who disclosed this in Ilorin, the state capital on Monday, blamed motor accidents in the state on the use of telephone by motorists while driving.

He also identified impatience, wrongful overtaking, night driving and over-speeding as other causes of road accidents on Kwara roads.

Owoade spoke with journalists on the sidelines of events commemorating Road Traaffic Crash Victims’ Day in the state.

The FRSC commander, who noted that Nigerians obey traffic rules and regulations outside the country, lamented that they disobey traffic laws that discourage carnage and encourage road safety on the Nigerian roads.

“Crashes do not happen on their own, they are caused by wrong attitude and wrong perception among drivers, most of the times. People should give right of way, even when another driver has taken wrong way. Two wrongs don’t make a right. Most people who claimed right are in grave yards.

“However, the enforcement of right attitude is made difficult by some offenders who say I have a super brother. I’m connected. That attitude informed wrong attitude to traffic rules among some drivers in the country. If people are made to face the wrath of the law, the incidents would be reduced. Like when you arrest some offenders, you will then be receiving calls from high places and prominent personalities seeking assistance. That’s not encouraging,” he added.

To commemorate the day, the sector commander said that: “We encourage people to reduce speed to 30 kilometer per hour in build up areas and in the town to avoid knock down and ensure proper traffic management. We have had occasions where people knocked down school children, cyclists etc. It’s easier and safer to manoeuvre vehicles to a stop when on low speed.

“We should plan our journey ahead of time and not be in a hurry, because one may not expect what could confront one on the journey. Those who are in hurry either land in hospital and become vegetable thereafter or no more. We should take life easy. Easy does it.”