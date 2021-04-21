ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

It’s 6:30am and I just remembered I had a workshop for 9am.Owhhh!!! I had barely slept for two hours after sahur.Wallahi combining fasting with office work,house chores and what have you is not easy at all. I wish I could go back to sleep.So many thoughts running through my mind….the traffic to town! That’s why I dread morning events.How do I get to the venue of the programme by 9am when the road is usually choked from as early as 7am?

My previous day’s experience was not a palatable one at all….on driving out and hitting the road there were long fuel queues everywhere and I was wondering what could have caused the artificial scarcity! I am not aware of any plan by government to increase pump price.So what the hell is happening? The roads were blocked as a result of the queues and it took almost two hours to get to the office! Now imagine my annoyance on realising that I may still pass through the same nightmare to the venue of the workshop which is kilometres away from where I live.

What do I do? I checked on the kids and they were fast asleep.Abubakar I am sure must have reached his village from the way he was snoring seriously….lucky him…he has all the time to sleep since he is on leave.

I dragged myself to the bathroom for a quick shower, got dressed and by 8am the driver was around and we hit the road for the journey that only God knows when we would arrive the venue.