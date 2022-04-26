In continuation of its efforts to support media professionals, Nigeria’s telecom service provider, 9mobile, recently held its 5th capacity building workshop for journalists which was widely attended by practitioners across the country from both print and online news platforms.

Themed, “Publishing: Monetising Your Digital Content”, the capacity building session was facilitated by one of Nigeria’s leading digital content creators, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide (Tricia Biz)

In her presentation, Olufemi-Olumide, stressed the need for content creators, particularly journalists who intend to monetise their contents online to be deliberate and strategic in their approach.

Commenting on the session, the executive director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, represented by the public relations lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, remarked that the session was insightful and impactful, adding that the training proved valuable to help participants stay relevant in this digital age.

She reiterated 9mobile’s commitment to Nigeria’s media profession, stating that the brand will continue to support initiatives that enhance the growth and development of the profession. She said, “9mobile will continue to provide all the necessary support required for journalists to be more efficient on their jobs in order to remain relevant in the ever-dynamic media ecosystem. I must say that the resource person for this session has delivered effectively by demonstrating practical knowledge on the subject matter.”

Furthermore, she noted that as media professionals, online content strategy is vital to connect better with readers. “That is why we decided to put together this particular session to equip you with relevant insights on how to create contents to fit into the digital age in order to engage better and earn from your works. We strongly believe this platform has given you the much-needed boost to take your destiny into your hands.”