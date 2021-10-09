9mobile, has reaffirmed that quality service and customer satisfaction are the overarching goals across all its customer service platforms.

Speaking as the company marked the 2021 Customer Service Week with activities in its Experience Centres in Lagos, director, Customer Care Service, 9mobile, Ehimare Omoike, acknowledged customers’ contributions to the Operator’s success.

He said that their patronage made 9mobile the first choice of Nigerians in voice and data offerings, adding that excellent customer experience and satisfaction is a culture at 9mobile.

“At 9mobile, customer service is beyond a department. It’s a culture, a way of life for everyone in the organisation. All our critical parts and outlets provide seamless support that guarantees customer satisfaction,” Omoike said.

The director further noted that the Operator’s focus on customer satisfaction had endeared it to its customers. “The total sum of our engagements, we believe, has put us in the right place and guaranteed that we can always retain our customers”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omoike also thanked 9mobile’s customer service team for their commitment to delivering excellent service to customers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Regardless of the shift online, you still require people at the backend to provide support, and that led to the article we published today titled ‘A toast to the unsung heroes.’ Our customer service reps are truly unsung heroes. Despite the pandemic, they dedicated their time and lives by leaving their homes for their workplaces to provide support to customers,” he said.

Also, speaking at a celebration of customer care reps at the company’s headquarters in Lagos on Wednesday, acting chief executive officer, Juergen Peschel, commended their diligence and commitment.

He said, “Our customer care representatives have been fantastic and I can only commend them. Like I shared with them in an internal communication, they are the most critical element in our operation, and are worth their weight in gold!”

Customer Service Week is an international celebration of the importance of customer service and the people who serve and support customers daily. This year was themed ‘The Power of Service’