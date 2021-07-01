9th Reps Worst In NASS History – CSOs

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Leaders of some civil society organisations (CSOs) rated the 9th House of Representatives low in performance.

They described the current Green Chamber as the worst in the history of the National Assembly (NASS) since 1999.

In their mid-term assessment of the House, they said its achievements so far, had shown it to be worst in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.

While the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) said there has been inadequate legislative responses to the myriads of challenges facing the country, the Act for Positive Transformation Initiative (APTI) said the House had spent the last two years covering-up the rots of the current administration.

When contacted, spokesperson of the House, Hon Benjamin Kalu, said efforts of the lawmakers in the last two years couldn’t be fairly described as disappointing.

He said the House initiated a total 1,407 bills in the last two years, of which, 88 have been passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said the House considered 730 motions out of which 98 made resolutions on security issues.

But, the executive director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani while responding to inquiries from our correspondent noted that the performance of the House left so much to be desired in the current circumstance.

“The performance of the House of Representatives (HoR) of the 9th Assembly, leaves much to be desired. While the HoR may blame this poor performance largely on paucity of funds, one is left to ask how judiciously they have used the “little” they have been given,” he queried.

The many citizens we have lost, the bereaved, those whose livelihoods have been lost to insecurity and environmental conditions, the ever-increasing poverty-stricken population, the unemployed youth, and the millions whose enshrined rights and liberties have been stripped with impunity, to even suggest otherwise,” he added.

He further stated that the consensus on allegations made against the House ranges from legislative corruption, insensitivity to constituents’ problems, flamboyant lifestyles despite the daunting recession rocking the economy, flagrant disregard for people’s agitations, self-centeredness, and dereliction of duties, among others.

“In light of the current economic conditions, alarming insecurity and instability concerns, corruption-riddled public sector, growing inequality, shrinking civic space, national disunity, and theHouse is more concerned about covering the rots of the executive arm of government.

Also, the head, Research Strategy for (APTI) Kolawole Johnson, in his assessment alleged that the 9th House of Representatives seem not to understand its noble roles, noting that the leadership of the House is more concerned about covering the rots of the executive arm of government.

“You can only, objectively assess any entity by its terms of reference, meaning what it is created to do. Nigeria National Assembly has two basic functions. Foremost is lawmaking and the second which is of no less importance is the oversight function, it simply means to exercise control or supervise the process of governance.

“This is where the problem lies. It appears the present NASS does not understand this noble role. Its leadership thinks protecting the government of the day, covering its errors, and cheering its excesses are the actual meaning of oversight functions,” he said.

He added that “That is what they have spent the last two years doing. You nonetheless have some exceptional members who constantly raise the bar but I think, empirically speaking, that the present leadership of NASS may go down as the worse. Patriotically speaking, it’s been a disappointing two years,” he added.

Johnson recalled that APTI stove to ensure that corrupt politicians are brought to book, but the House buried their efforts.

“First, what is the disposition of the House towards corruption? we fought hard to ensure some corrupt elements are brought to book but it appears the leadership buried everyone’s effort on the altar of party loyalty.

“The improvement we seek for the institution is encapsulated in the understanding of its role in a democratic setting. It will cover corruption, good governance, and any other area we can think of. The National Assembly is the first estate of the realm, it should leave up to that.m,” Johnson concluded.