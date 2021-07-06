To ensure proper application of the expected N81.9billion oil spill judgement funds, Ibeno community in Akwa Ibom State has set up a 15-man oil spill management committee ahead of the anticipated windfall.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, presided by Justice Taiwo, in a judgement debt on Monday, June, 2021, ordered Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to pay the judgement debt to Ibeno community within 14days and failure of which eight percent interest would be accruable on the principal sum annually.

At an emergency town hall meeting with stakeholders of Ibeno community in his palace the paramount ruler, of Ibeno, HRM Owong Effiong Bassey Archianga, said over the years, multinational oil exploration and production companies have been in conflict with host communities over oil spillages and its consequences.

Inaugurating the committee yesterday in Ibeno, the paramount ruler explained that outside God, man remains the greatest of all creation but good character is what distinguishes men.

According to him, “It is difficult to select, choose or appoint persons into a very sensitive and crucial committee that needs men of integrity and honesty. I hope you will not disappoint me and the people of Ibeno who on 26th June, 2021, mandated me to constitute this committee”.

The paramount ruler charged the committee to ensure the payment of N81.9 billion to Ibeno communities within a reasonable time frame.

He urged the group to ensure that the money is paid into a designated bank account approved by the paramount ruler of Ibeno.

He further charged them to ensure proper management, utilisation and appropriation as well as application of the money in the overall interest and welfare of Ibeno people.

Members of the committee include Pastor Udo Edet Udo, chairman; Archbishop Hanson Ebong, vice chairman; Barr. Diamond Akpanika, secretary; Hon Inyang Eyo Ita, treasurer; Chief Okutinyang H. Inyang -P/Rulers’ Rep; Obonganwan Charity Tony Ipom, Women Leader; Mr Samuel Ekah -P.R.O/publicity sec.

Mr Friday Ebong, member; Hon Samuel Ita, member; Elder Paul S. Akpanowong, member; Obong Smith Udoeka, member; Chief Okon Bassey Archianga, member; Mr Kingsley Asuquo Asuquo, member; Mrs Rhoda Peter Etukudo, member; Hon Roseline T. Ekah, member.