BY BERNARD TOLANI DADA, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has condemned the murder of Miss Iniobong Umoren, a University of Uyo graduate who was abducted, raped, assaulted and eventually murdered by a serial rapist, one Uduak Frank Akpan last week.

A statement signed by the state commissioner for information and strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong which was made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo said government is deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Miss Iniobong Umoren, who was said to have been abducted, raped, killed and eventually buried in a shallow grave by her abductor.

This news, according to the statement, which was conveyed by the Police, is heart wrenching and most disturbing considering the age of the persons involved.

“The state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel while thanking the police for the arrest and interrogation of the suspect, is desired for the full administration of justice to the culprit and all persons involved in this crime. This is the least that will be acceptable.

“We condemn in totality the gruesome acts that led to the loss of the life of an innocent young woman, whose sincere desire was to earn a decent living.

“Our state must remain a safe location for all peace loving and law abiding citizens at all times. We commiserate with the deceased family on this very painful loss and pray God to comfort them,” the statement added.

Meanwhile a human right lawyer in the state Barr Inibehe Effiong has described the gruesome murder of the young girl in the hand of her abductors as harrowing. pathetic.