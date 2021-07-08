Samuel Bill Missionary Secondary School in Abak local government area of Akwa Ibom State is set to reopen after it was shut down 33 years ago.

President alumni association of the school, Mr Churchill Udoh told journalists in Uyo that the Qua Iboe Church-owned institution would reopen to students in September 2022.

The school was shut down in 1989 after students’ demonstration.

Speaking on Tuesday at the 12th annual alumni reunion, Mr Churchill Udoh, confirmed that a lot of work had been done towards rebuilding infrastructure and putting the right structures in place to reopen the school.

He said that the school would be reopened in partnership with both the Qua Iboe Church and United Evangelical Church, who are the two factions of the original Qua Iboe Church that berthed the school.

Mr Churchill Udoh explained that the school operated for only ten years since 1979 but due to the quality of training, many graduates of the school are today in various leadership positions in government, business, professional practice and church administration.

The vision of the alumni was to reopen a school that would continue the tradition of excellence, train children how to lead in the next generation and compete as one of the best schools in Africa.

During the reunion ceremony, Rev. Dr. Samuel Udeme Ebukiba, the conference chairman of the United Evangelical Church was inducted as honorary member, Samuel Bill Old Boys Association (SOBA), and the awardee was decorated by Rev. Ekpedeme Effanga, conference chairman, Qua Iboe Church, in a historic warm embrace.

Rev. Effanga is an honorary member of the association having been earlier inducted in 2017.

Both churches assured the alumni of their support for the new school. The honourary membership award is the highest honour given to a non-student and the award is given in recognition of the contributions and commitment to the mission of the late Samuel Alexander Bill.