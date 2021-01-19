By Bernard Tolani Dada Uyo

The Akwa Ibom state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Obong Udo Ekpenyong, has died.

Ekpenyong, according to a source died on Monday in Uyo, after a brief illnesses .

Before his election as the state PDP chairman few months ago , he served as the immediate past commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state.

Aged 63, the late Chairman was known to be a strong supporter of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

An indigene of Ikot Oku Usung in Ukanafun Local Government Area, Ekpenyong served the state in different capacity, first as Ukanafun Local Government Chairman; Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs to ex-Governor Victor Attah and Chairman of ex-officio members of Peoples Democratic Party in the country.

Ekpenyong was a member of defunct National Republican Convention, All Peoples Party (APP).