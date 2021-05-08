By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

A former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has assured that a new Nigeria that will accommodate the aspirations of all federating units, where peace and justice will prevail, can still be achieved through enthronement of a people oriented leadership.

Okorocha disclosed this to journalists in Abuja to mark this year’s workers’ day celebration.

The ex-Imo governor, who is also the senator representing Imo West, enjoined Nigerians not to despair but remain resolute and committed to a united Nigeria.

He added that the dormant potentials of the country will be activated for public good under a new Nigeria.

According to him, what the country is currently going through in terms of insecurity, hunger, poverty and unemployment, can be surmounted when Nigerians are inspired to believe in the Nigerian project.

He said Nigerian had made and continued to make great sacrifices in building a prosperous nation, but are yet to extract commensurate benefits.

Okorocha, however, appealed to the workers to continue to exhibit the spirit of nationhood, by putting the unity and stability of the country first.

In his words, “we should envision a new Nigeria where everyone will be accommodated irrespective of religion, ethnicity and social status, a Nigeria that will put the people first, where workers will be proud to work for their country. We can achieve this if we all remain resolute and committed to the ideals of a united Nigeria.

“I salute the doggedness of the Nigerian workers who have continued to make sacrifices without much in return. We should all be driven and motivated by the spirit of patriotism and the faith that a New Nigeria is about to birth.”