Cyber attacks on government agencies has become an epidemic that requires urgent attention. Recently, the website of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was reportedly hacked by fraudsters who stole over N10 million meant for ad hoc staff of the board.

The hacker, Sahabi Zubairu, reportedly used Key Logger, a software that allows access to profiles of his victims to carry out the act.

JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede stated that the site was solely created for the payment of the ad hoc staff via a code that was assigned to them. “However, these suspects gained access to the site, deleted the original account details and phone numbers and inserted theirs,” he indicated.

Sadly, JAMB isn’t the first agency to have experienced a cyber attack in recent times, several others have been hacked in the last decade, according to findings.

Technext.ng recently explained that previous to JAMB’s hacking, there were reported cases of fraudsters hacking government accounts in the last decade.

In 2013, report of Adeniji Lukman, a 23 year – old graduate of the College of Education, Ilaro, who was charged with hacking into the websites of several Nigerian government agencies, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), the States Security Service (SSS), the National Examination Council (NECO), and the Nigeria Customs Service would not be forgotten.

Suggesting ways to overcome cyber attacks on government agencies, an Abuja based technocrat, Mike Onojah stressed the need for companies and government agencies to embark on thorough training of their employees in cyber security principles.

He explains that, “Because of the rising cyber attacks, it is advisable that organisations install, use and regularly update antivirus and antispyware software on every computer used in their various programmes.

“I will also recommend that they download and install software updates for their operating systems and applications as they become available and make backup copies of important business data and information, with that they can be able to secure their sites against hackers,” he added.

Reacting, the president of CBT centre owners under the aegis of Computer Based Test Centre Proprietors Association of Nigeria (CPAN), Maxwell Chiadikobi Awuruoha says the recent story of fraudsters hacking JAMB site is just like a previous story where some persons were accused of defrauding candidates by carrying out data correction on JAMB registration App without OTP.

While commending the JAMB Registrar, he suggested that JAMB and other government agencies should learn how to employ the services of experienced solution providers that will be able to handle websites of the agencies without any problem.

Alternatively, when these criminals are caught, instead of serving time, government agencies can recruit hackers that are repentant and attach them to handlers who would oversee their activities. As the popular saying goes, ‘It takes a thief to catch a thief.’