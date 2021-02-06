The international community on February 4, marked World Cancer Day. It is a day set aside by the United Nations/World Health Organization, WHO, to raise awareness about cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

World Cancer Day is an opportunity for nations to collectively examine cancer control strategies and to identify winning formulas that will accelerate progress. The goal for all of humanity is to ensure that fewer people develop cancer, more people are successfully treated and that there is a better quality of life for people during treatment and beyond.

Taking place under the theme: ‘I Am and I Will.’ This year’s event is a reminder of the enduring power of cooperation and collective action. It is observed to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding the disease that is the second leading cause of death globally. The event explores how everyone – as a collective or as individuals – can do their part to reduce the global burden of cancer. Just as cancer affects everyone in different ways, all people have the power to take various actions to reduce the impact that cancer has on individuals, families and communities.

2021 – The ultimate year of the ‘I Am and I Will’ campaign – shows that everyone’s action has an impact on everyone else around the world, within the neighbourhoods, communities and cities. And that more than ever, everyone’s actions are also being felt across borders and oceans. This year is a reminder of the enduring power of cooperation and collective action. When we choose to come together, we can achieve what we all wish for: a healthier, brighter world without cancer. Together, all of our actions matter. In line with the objective of this year’s WCD, there is the need for everyone to examine the current cancer situation both globally and in Nigeria; and to determine how action can be taken.

According to WHO, Nigeria has had a significant increase in the incidence of deaths from the common cancers within four years. In 2008 breast cancer killed 30 Nigerian women daily; by 2012 this had risen to 40 women daily. In 2008 prostate cancer killed 14 Nigerian men daily; by 2012 this had risen to 26 men daily. In 2008 liver cancer killed 24 Nigerians daily; by 2012 this had risen to 32 daily.

Over 100,000 Nigerians are diagnosed with cancer annually, and about 80,000 die (10 deaths every hour!) with a dismal survival rate of 1: 5. The situation is worse for some specific cancers. For example, the survival rate for certain blood cancers in Nigeria is 1:20 whilst at the Tata Cancer Centre in the Indian city of Mumbai, survivorship is 99:100 for the same condition. This poor survival rate in Nigeria is mainly due to inadequate infrastructure for cancer care and lack of well-organized system of prevention.

To address this problem, the Committee Encouraging Corporate Philanthropy (CECP-Nigeria) has adopted the Big War against Cancer as its current focal cause.

The big war against cancer, is designed to establish the infrastructure for efficient and effective cancer prevention and treatment in Nigeria. The short-term goal of the BIG WAR is to acquire and deploy 37 Mobile Cancer Centres, one for each state and FCT Abuja. As a longer-term goal, the CECP is committed to spearheading the establishment of one Comprehensive Cancer Centre in each of Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

A Mobile Cancer Centre is not the same as a Mobile Mammogram. Rather, it is a clinic on wheels with state of the art facilities for screening, follow-up and treatment including surgeries for pre-cancer and early cancer cases. It also contains facilities for screening against ten cancer-related killer diseases, including hepatitis, diabetes, malaria, HIV/AIDs and others. Thus the Mobile Cancer Centres would tackle the double burden of disease, i.e. Communicable & Non-Communicable.

On the other hand, a Comprehensive Cancer Centre is a tertiary health institution that is focused exclusively on cancer care in all its departments. A Comprehensive Cancer Centre costs about $63 million, while a Mobile Cancer Centre costs about $600,000.

Nigeria has no Mobile Cancer Centres (MCC); therefore, most Nigerians have no access to basic cancer screening. Likewise, Nigeria has no single Comprehensive Cancer Centre (CCC); therefore, most Nigerians have no access to optimal cancer treatment.

Nigerians spend $200 million annually on cancer treatment abroad. Incidentally, $200 million is the approximate amount needed to establish three Comprehensive Cancer Centres or to acquire 300 Mobile Cancer Centres. Unfortunately, the outcome for Nigerians who embark on cancer-related medical tourism is often poor, because of late detection. Cancer constitutes a preventable major drain on the nation’s human and financial resources. Nigeria has thus, lost so many precious, gifted and talented people from all works of life.

According to WHO one – third of cancer is preventable, another one- third is curable and the last third can have good quality of life with appropriate care.

This newspaper joins in this fight to rid the world of the scourge of cancer. It is a battle that must be won.