A political party, Action Alliance (AA), has warned the senate against confirming the appointment of a presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, as a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, saying it is morally wrong.

Addressing a world press conference in Abuja yesterday, the national chairman, AA, Adekunle Omo-Aje, said there is no moral justification for her to be in that position, adding that she can’t be fair to all.

‘’Even if she wants to introduce a reform to make the electoral process more credible, she won’t be trusted for that because the minds of Nigerians have been set to the fact that she will be biased,’’ he said.

On insecurity, Omo-Aje decried that insurgency and banditry have become lucrative businesses especially in the northern part of the country.