Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, is set to expand its footprint in the financial subsector of Nigeria in bridging housing deficit.

This was stated at an unveiling ceremony held yesterday in Lagos to officially introduce its new brand identity. Abbey Mortgage Bank has been a key player in the mortgage industry for close to three decades. The new brand identity signals a new dawn in Nigeria’s mortgage industry and serves as a sneak peek into its quest to provide adequate support to real estate developers and individuals by leveraging its new digital solutions that will enhance the brand’s product offerings.

The managing director and chief executive officer, Abbey Mortgage Bank, Madu Hamman, disclosed that the bank’s new look reflects the organization’s renewed commitment towards effective service delivery and leveraging technology in its expansion as it takes on even bigger projects.

According to him, the re-energised Abbey is driven to ride-on the new age by deploying digital solutions that will enhance our product offerings in the industry. To this end, we will be expanding our frontiers into construction finance and financial advisory, as we gear towards stepping out of our comfort zone, we will also ensure support for various players in the real estate value chain, as part of our new direction.

The special adviser to Lagos state governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye lauded the bank for being a pacesetter in a business hitherto dominated by foreign players.

According to her, “I am sure today’s repositioning is just another way of saying thank you to your loyal customers and perhaps a marketing strategy for even gaining more of the existing passive market share.

“I think this way because rebranding, such as this would not just ensure improved market share, but will increase productivity of the bank, raise the bar for improved service delivery to the people. This is why it is important to continue to work on the improvement, renewal and sustenance of the existing brand.”