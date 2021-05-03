ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Professor Osadolor Odia of the Engineering Mechanical Engineering Department at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, who was abducted by gunmen last Thursday has been released.

His wife, Dr Amraibure, confirmed his release last night said her husband was released by the kidnappers on Saturday and that he has since rejoined his family.

“I am happy to confirm to you that my husband has been released by the kidnappers. He received treatment for injuries sustained and he has since been discharged from the hospital and rejoined the family,” she said.

“I can’t tell you that. All I can say is that he is hail and hearty.”

The Edo State Police Command which further confirmed the professor’s release, said: “I also heard that he has been released and that the family held a Thanksgiving service.”